A few showers are possible for Wednesday

We will finally be back to seasonal temperatures on Wednesday as southern winds warm us up to the 50s. Tonight will be warmer, with overnight lows in the upper 30s. Most of Wednesday will be dry with a few showers possible for southern Kentucky. A few showers will also be possible Wednesday night into Thursday. Thursday morning, we could see more widespread showers before clearing into the afternoon. By the weekend, we will be back in the 60s before a brief cool down arrives next week.