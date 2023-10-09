A Few Showers Around Monday

Low pressure spins east Monday throwing some extra cloud cover and a few showers our way, mainly in the morning but a few will linger southeast later in the day. We're still running unseasonably cool with highs in the mid 60s. Mostly sunny skies dominate Tuesday but highs will stay in the upper 60s. A warm front lifts northeast midweek sparking a few showers out west but also sending some October warmth our way. A south/southwest wind will send highs well into the 70s Wednesday and around 80° Thursday. Showers, storms and much cooler air are all inbound this weekend.

