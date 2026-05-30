A few showers in the south, but warm for Saturday

Happy Saturday! Get ready for a comfortable Saturday as highs will stay in the upper 70s. Areas south of Richmond have a better chance of seeing a few showers and storms during the morning hours, with a risk of localized flooding. Tonight, temperatures will fall to the mid-50s before rising to the upper 70s again on Sunday. We do have another, albeit low, rain chance for Sunday evening as a weak cold front will bring a few showers to the Commonwealth.