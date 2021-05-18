A Few Showers, Isolated Storms Linger Tuesday

Tuesday will bring mostly cloudy skies and a few lingering showers and isolated thundershowers. Expect highs around average, in the mid to upper 70s. The rest of the week will bring a significant pattern shift as we plow straight into a taste of summer warmth. Lexington hasn't hit 80° yet this year. We'll do that, and then some, as a big, summerish ridge sets up southeast. Highs will top out consistently well above average, in the low to mid 80s through early next week. A few upper 80° near 90° highs will be possible late in the weekend out west.