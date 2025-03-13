A Few Showers, Isolated T-Showers Thursday

After a record setting high of 79° Wednesday, Thursday will bring more cloud cover, slightly lower highs in the low to mid 70s and a few showers and isolated t-showers. We'll clear out and see plenty of sunshine with highs spiking in the upper 70s again Friday thanks to a strong southerly wind. Enjoy it while you can and stay weather aware the rest of the weekend. We'll see rounds of showers and strong storms with gusty wind and heavy rain starting Friday night, continuing on and off Saturday, and winding down Sunday. The primary severe weather threat is well to our west, but we'll need to watch for storms that could produce damaging wind and hail. Highs will fall from the 70s Saturday to around 60° Sunday and bottom out in the low to mid 50s (near normal) Saint Patrick's Day.

