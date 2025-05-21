A Few Showers Linger Midweek

We're much calmer midweek as active weather dies down but doesn't completely fade away. Low pressure spinning over the Great Lakes will keep it breezy and unsettled Wednesday with mostly to partly cloudy skies and a few lingering showers, mainly in the morning and north/northeast. Highs will top out around 70°. Another cold front drops in Thursday, sparking scattered showers, isolated t-showers and pulling in much cooler air. Highs will fall to well below normal, in the low 60s Thursday and Friday and eventually the mid to upper 60s this weekend. Your Memorial Day weekend will start off with sunshine but end with considerable cloud cover and rain on the rise Sunday into Monday.