A few showers possible Wednesday morning

Happy Tuesday! Get ready for a week of beautiful spring weather before the heat returns by the weekend. Tonight, temperatures will drop to the mid-50s as a weak cold front approaches the Bluegrass. By the time of the morning commute, we could see scattered showers and storms. The afternoon will be drier with highs in the mid-70s and a mixture of sun and clouds. The rest of the workweek will be cooler, with highs remaining below seasonal norms. By the weekend, more hot, unsettled weather arrives, bringing the chance of a few showers and storms. Both Saturday and Sunday will be hot with highs in the 80s. Our summer-like trend will continue into next week, with temperatures expected to be hot across most of the region.