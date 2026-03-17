A few snow showers are possible on Wednesday morning as wintry air lingers

Our wintry pattern continues for another day, with more snow showers possible on Wednesday morning and highs in the mid 40s. Overnight, we could see a hard freeze as temperatures drop to the lower 20s. There could be a few slick spots during Wednesday's commute due to a few snow showers. As the morning continues, our snow will switch to light rain showers once temperatures rise above freezing. By Thursday and Friday, we will warm up to the 60s with a mixture of sun and clouds. The weekend will be warm and pleasant with highs in the 70s. Rain chances stay low until Sunday evening, when a cold front passes and brings us back to the 50s, with a chance of a few showers.