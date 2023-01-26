Scattered Snow Showers Thursday

Colder air and limited moisture wrapping around a wave of departing low pressure will keep it cloudy and unsettled Thursday. Expect scattered snow showers, mainly in the morning and a gusty west wind. A few stronger bursts of snow may put down minor to light accumulation but most won't see much. Temperatures hovering above freezing, in the mid to upper 30s, should mitigate any impact on the roads but watch for isolated slick spots. We'll start the weekend still windy with some sunshine, dry weather and highs in the 40s Friday and low 50s Saturday. Rounds of rain track our way late in the weekend into early next week. The best chance for mixed precipitation will be overnight when lows dip close to freezing.