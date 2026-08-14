A Few Storms Linger Friday, Saturday

Our storm chance slowly diminishes going into the weekend but never really goes away. Stay weather aware Friday into Saturday, even though coverage will be limited, a few strong to severe storms are still possible. We'll end up partly to mostly cloudy, hot and muggy Friday with highs in the upper 80s around 90°. The stalled front that's been the focus for our daily rounds of showers and storms this week lingers this weekend. Watch for a few late day showers and storms Friday, overnight and into Saturday mainly across northeastern counties closer to that boundary. Damaging wind and heavy rain remain the primary threats. Beyond the active weather, this weekend is trending hot and steamy with highs in the low 90s Saturday and mid 90s Sunday. With muggy air blanketing the Commonwealth the heat index will max out in the triple digits.