A Few Strong to Severe Storms Linger Thursday, Friday

After early morning showers and storms fade, much of your Thursday will be quiet but stay weather aware. A few late day showers and storms will fire up with the same threat we've seen for days, damaging wind and locally heavy rain. Expect more of the same Friday. High pressure clamps down this weekend effectively shutting down active weather Saturday and Sunday but also cranking up the heat. Highs will soar to the low to mid 90s with the heat index well into the triple digits.

