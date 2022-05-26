A Few Strong to Severe Storms Possible Thursday

A slow moving upper low will drive a cold front across the Commonwealth Thursday giving us our best chance for more widespread showers and storms from late morning through the rest of the day. Multiple waves are possible with the chance for a few strong to severe storms (damaging wind) Thursday afternoon into early evening with the second round, mainly east of I-75. We'll also need to watch for rounds of heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding. That low will crawl east Friday extending our chance for scattered showers and isolated rumbles of thunder through much of the day. Timing is still working in our favor as high pressure takes over Saturday and dominates through Memorial Day. Highs will stay in the 70s Friday-Saturday then soar into the 80s Sunday-Monday. Expect plenty of sunshine and a summery feel to your forecast the farther into the long weekend you go.