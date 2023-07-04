A Fine Fourth

We're in for typical Independence Day weather this year, hot (mid to upper 80s) and humid with isolated afternoon showers and t-showers. It'll be warm, muggy and partly cloudy for any fireworks festivities or backyard BBQs this evening. Highs peak near 90° midweek with partly sunny skies and isolated afternoon showers and t-showers. Unsettled weather fires back up with showers and storms likely Thursday into Friday. We'll catch a break Saturday with more active weather inbound late in the weekend.
Posted at 3:54 AM, Jul 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-04 03:54:24-04
