A Fine Friday

A stalled front will be the focus for multiple waves of showers, strong storms and heavy rain later this weekend, so get out and enjoy what should be a fairly quiet start to it! Friday will end up mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s, that high humidity will even drop slightly. Rounds of showers and storms will drop southeast along the front, the first complex getting to us overnight into Saturday morning. It will be weakening as it goes but watch for heavy rain and gusty wind. Additional rounds Sunday into Monday will lead to a 1" to 3" rainfall range with the highest totals and best chance for localized flooding west, northwest.