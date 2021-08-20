A Foggy Friday Morning

Recent heavy rain and clouds breaking overnight led to the development of dense fog. A dense fog advisory is in effect until 10 AM Friday, watch for visibility down to and below 1/4 mile and a slow go on the roads. The good news, a weak ridge of high pressure will build into the Great Lakes and keep it fairly quiet heading into the weekend. Expect partly sunny skies with isolated afternoon showers and storms Friday and Saturday. We'll see a slightly better chance for a few showers and storms firing up Sunday. Highs will slowly climb from the mid to upper 80s. All attention turns to the east coast late in the weekend as Henri parallels the coast and takes aim at New England early next week.