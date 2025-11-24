A foggy start to the Thanksgiving week

It has been a very foggy morning across the Commonwealth, with a Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 11:00 AM for most of the region. By the afternoon, our temperatures will climb into the 60s, with showers possible by dinnertime. Tuesday will be similar as with highs in the 60s and showers. A couple of cold fronts will pass by on Wednesday, bringing our temperatures to the upper 30s by Thanksgiving. Overnight lows will be much cooler, dropping to the mid-20s.