A Freezing Start To Saturday

We go from record warmth to a FREEZE WARNING for Saturday morning. Temperatures plunged behind a cold front Friday and as more cold air pours in Friday night it will lead to a very cold morning with lows in the upper 20s to around 30.

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With the very warm March we've enjoyed, plants may be ahead of schedule, so covering the more delicate ones or bringing them in may be prudent. By the way, if you're wondering, the average last freeze in the spring is in mid April.

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After the freezing start to the last weekend of March, it's going to end up feeling more like the first weekend of March with highs only in the low 50s.

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The saving grace is the post equinox sun will make it feel warmer than it is. Spring warmth returns on Sunday with a breezy high in the mid 60s.