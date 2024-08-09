Watch Now
A Friday Cold Front Changes it up this Weekend

Cooler and Less Muggy Saturday and Sunday
A cold front slides east Friday, bringing a brief bump in cloud cover and isolated showers and storms. The bigger impact, a cooler, less humid and absolutely spectacular Saturday and Sunday with plenty of sunshine. Highs will fall from the upper 80s Friday to low 80s the rest of the weekend. We'll stay dry, sunny and in the 80s early next week.

