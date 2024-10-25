A Friday Warm Up with A Few Showers Late

We're warming back up to start the weekend, but it won't last long. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies with highs around 80° Friday. A cold front will slip through Friday evening sparking a few showers and ushering in much cooler air for the rest of the weekend. Highs will fall to right around normal Saturday, in the mid to upper 60s as high pressure tracks our way keeping a northerly flow in place. This will set us up for some ideal Saturday night football weather, clear skies and temperatures in the 50s through the game. Take a hoodie!