A Frigid MLK Day

Even with plenty of sunshine later in the day we're in for an absolutely frigid MLK Day. Expect highs in the mid-teens with a single digit to subzero wind chill. A cold weather advisory is in effect Monday morning. Clear skies and Arctic air will lead to another very cold night with lows tanking in the single digits Tuesday morning. We'll see more of the same Tuesday- sunshine, highs in the teens and lows near zero Wednesday morning. A gradual warm up starts later in the week with highs eventually back in the 30s Thursday and Friday and into the 40s (around normal) this weekend.