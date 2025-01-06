A Frigid Tuesday

We picked up 7 inches of snow officially in Lexington with about a half inch of ice/freezing rain. This sets the stage for temperatures to remain bitterly cold tonight and into the day tomorrow.

Tuesday's is going to be a very cold day. With the snow cover blanketing Kentucky, temperatures tonight will be frigid, dropping to the high single digits and low teens. The Arctic Air keeps our highs tomorrow well below freezing, in the 20s.

The cold lasts through the week. Thursday is looking like the coldest day with temperatures starting below zero and may not get out of the teens in the afternoon. Another snow is possible Friday and Saturday.

