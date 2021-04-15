A Frosty Friday Morning

Showers back off but a spring chill settles in... and it may not be going anywhere for a while. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies and below average highs in the mid to upper 50s Thursday. Mostly clear skies, light winds will set us up for widespread frost potential Friday morning. A frost advisory is in effect for Bluegrass and southeastern counties. We'll stay on the chilly side this weekend with another round of rain showers heading our way Saturday night, overnight and wrapping up Sunday.