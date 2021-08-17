A Glancing Blow from Fred

Showers and storms hang with us for another day Tuesday but the heaviest rain potential stays over eastern Kentucky through midweek thanks to what's left of Fred. The remnant low of that tropical storm will clip the Commonwealth over the next 48 hours. That track will keep the heaviest rain and severe storm potential displaced to our east. Since we're riding the western edge of the precipitation shield there will be a sharp west to east rainfall gradient with a few inches possible over eastern Kentucky and much lower totals in the Bluegrass. Watch for torrential rain even if the storms remain widely scattered.