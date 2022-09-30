A Glancing Blow from Ian this Weekend

All eyes are on Ian this weekend, or at least what's left of it. After making a second U.S. landfall along the South Carolina coast Friday it will rapidly weaken as it drifts north/northwest. The remnant low will approach eastern Kentucky Saturday, our best chance for rain this weekend. We're drying out again in the Commonwealth and could use a widespread, soaking rain. This won't be it. Expect a sharp gradient from west to east with I-75 as the dividing line. West of Lexington will stay more or less high and dry with showers more likely the farther into eastern Kentucky you go. Extensive high and mid-level cloud cover combined with a gusty northerly wind will keep highs very cool. We'll drop from the low 70s Friday to the low to mid 60s Saturday and Sunday.