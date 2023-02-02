A Glancing Blow Of Arctic Air

We'll be catching just a glancing blow from a historic blast of Arctic air. An Arctic front will drop through tonight pretty quietly with just some clouds and lows in the upper teens and low 20s.

LEX 18

Our highs Friday likely don't get above freezing. This has been a real rarity this winter season and hasn't occurred for us since around Christmas. Wind chills will be staying in the teens and 20s into Saturday morning. The nice thing is after the very cold start to Saturday, our warm up will begin and happen quickly. We'll see mid 40s Saturday and low 50s by Sunday.

LEX 18

The amazing cold air is really targeting New England the next 2 days. Air temperatures will be heading to as cold as 40 below zero. By itself, that's remarkable. However, when you combine it with the strong winds expected for them parts of Maine and the rest of New England could see wind chills ranging from 60 to 80 degrees below zero.