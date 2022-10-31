A Gloomy Halloween

Halloween is looking gloomy this year with low pressure haunting the Great Lakes Monday and a weak cold front giving up the ghost overnight. Expect extensive low cloud cover and a few to scattered showers, mainly in the morning and afternoon. Trick or treaters may need wet weather gear but most of the showers will be winding down to areas of drizzle Monday evening. High will stay mild, in the 60s. We're dry the rest of the work week with highs climbing into the 70s and a rising rain chance this weekend.