A Good Start Friday

We're starting off the weekend great, but trouble is brewing. Expect partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s Friday. Active weather fires up right in the heart of the weekend as a warm front/cold front combo tracks through. If you're heading to the season opener at Kroger Field Saturday watch for a few afternoon showers. It's a fairly low threat but those showers and a few t-showers will ramp up Saturday night, overnight and into Sunday morning. Highs won't be impacted much; we'll stay in the upper 70s Saturday and Sunday.