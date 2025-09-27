Happy Saturday! It will be a gorgeous end to September as both Saturday and Sunday will be warm and full of sunshine. Saturday, highs will reach the lower 80s under a mostly clear sky. There is a slight chance for a shower or two during the morning hours. The evening will be comfortable as overnight lows will fall to the mid-50s. Sunday will also be a comfortable day, with highs reaching the mid-80s. By the end of the workweek, we could see our rain chances return as a tropical storm moves closer to the southeast coast. The impacts of this storm on Kentucky will depend on whether it makes landfall.
A gorgeous end to September
Highs to reach the lower 80s with plentiful sunshine
Posted
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.