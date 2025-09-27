Happy Saturday! It will be a gorgeous end to September as both Saturday and Sunday will be warm and full of sunshine. Saturday, highs will reach the lower 80s under a mostly clear sky. There is a slight chance for a shower or two during the morning hours. The evening will be comfortable as overnight lows will fall to the mid-50s. Sunday will also be a comfortable day, with highs reaching the mid-80s. By the end of the workweek, we could see our rain chances return as a tropical storm moves closer to the southeast coast. The impacts of this storm on Kentucky will depend on whether it makes landfall.