A gorgeous end to the weekend

Happy Sunday! It will be another gorgeous, summer-like day, with today's highs reaching the mid-80s under a very sunny sky. This evening, temperatures are expected to fall to the lower 60s. Our next big weather maker will be a cold front that will bring showers and storms to the Commonwealth by midweek. Not only will this front bring rain, it will also bring back seasonal temperatures by the end of the workweek. We can expect a significant swing from the 80s to the lower 70s by next weekend.