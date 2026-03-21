A gorgeous first weekend of Spring

Happy Saturday! Our first weekend of spring will feel closer to summer as our highs rise to the 70s and 80s. Saturday will be very warm with temperatures reaching the middle 70s under a partly cloudy sky. Overnight, temperatures will fall to the mid-50s before rising once again to the lower 80s on Sunday afternoon. By the evening, a strong cold front will pass through the Commonwealth, bringing showers and storms. A few storms could be on the strong-to-severe side, so make sure you stay weather-aware before sleeping Sunday night. The most likely hazards will be large hail and strong winds. Once the front passes, we will fall to the mid-50s through the middle of next week.