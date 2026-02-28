A gorgeous Saturday afternoon

Happy Saturday! It will be a gorgeous Saturday, with highs reaching the mid-60s under a very sunny sky. It will be a perfect day to head to the Owingsville Meat Shower festival or take a walk around the neighborhood as we experience a mid-spring-like day across the Commonwealth. This evening will be cooler as a weak cold front approaches, bringing a chance of a few showers overnight into Sunday. Sunday will be much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. The workweek will be an active one with showers and a wintry mix possible on Monday before we rise back to the 60s by midweek. Our rain chances also increase by midweek, with multiple rounds of showers and storms through the rest of the week.