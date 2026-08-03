A gorgeous start to the workweek

Happy Monday! Get ready for a gorgeous day as high pressure dominates our afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s with a mixture of sun and clouds. Overnight, temperatures will fall to the lower 60s with patchy fog possible. Our rain chances will slowly increase through the workweek as moisture returns to the Commonwealth. By midweek, we will be in the mid to upper 80s with a chance for a few pop-up showers and storms. This week's severe chances look to be very low. By the weekend, we will be dodging a few storms with highs in the upper 80s.