A Great Fall Weekend in the Works

We're in for a great October weekend with only one minor issue. After a sunny and warmer Friday with highs in the low to mid 70s, we'll see increasing cloud cover overnight into Saturday morning as a moisture starved cold front approaches. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies later in the day as clouds decrease and the front washes out. Highs will stay in the mid 70s Saturday, Sunday and into early next week with continued sunshine and dry conditions. Overall, excellent weather for the Fall Meet at Keeneland, the Lexington Humane Society Bark Bash Saturday afternoon, a hike in the Red River Gorge, a stroll through a pumpkin patch... whatever floats your fall boat!