A Great First Weekend of June

High pressure pays a visit just in time for the weekend! Watch for areas of dense fog Friday morning with mostly sunny skies later in the day. Highs will edge into the low 80s, right around average. Saturday will be the pick day of the weekend, mostly sunny and in the mid 80s. Sunday looks good too, but we'll see partly sunny skies and rising shower & storm chances late in the day. Next week- flat out summer as high pressure anchors to our southeast! Consistent low to mid 80s, a daily shower and storm chance and mugginess creeping in.