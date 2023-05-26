A Great Start to your Memorial Day Weekend

A slow moving Carolina low will sling just enough moisture our way to keep your Memorial Day weekend on the edge of unsettled. We'll start it off great, mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s Friday. Saturday will see increasing cloud cover streaming in from the east, mostly to partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s. Showers will develop Saturday night and peak Sunday with southeastern counties most likely to see rain but it could punch all the way west into the Bluegrass. The low slowly pulls east Monday, your Memorial Day looks warm with highs around 80° but isolated afternoon showers and t-showers will still be possible.

