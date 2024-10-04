A Great Weekend to Start the Fall Meet

We have a spectacular early October weekend in the works with plenty of sunshine and above normal highs around 80° Friday through Sunday. A cold front will drop south Friday evening, if we see anything at all out of it beyond a wind shift, watch for isolated showers across far southeastern counties. Another dry cold front will drop south early next week with a sprawling ridge of high pressure slowly building in from Canada. A persistent northerly flow will cool it down considerably toward midweek.
