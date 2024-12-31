A Gusty and Wet End to the Year

2024 is wrapping up with active weather and colder air on the move for the New Year! Expect a cloudy and gusty (30 to 40 mph) Tuesday with scattered showers and isolated t-showers. We'll hit our high in the low to mid 50s early and see the temperature falling into the 40s later in the day. Lows bottom out in the mid 30s overnight with a few rain to snow showers possible. Bundle up if you'll be out and about New Year's Eve. New Year's Day will be breezy and much colder with highs in the mid to upper 30s and lingering sprinkle/flurries Wednesday.