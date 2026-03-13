A Gusty Start to the Weekend

A tight pressure gradient around a Great Lakes low will keep the wind whipping Friday. We'll end up partly sunny and warmer with highs around 60° thanks to that strong southwest wind. But watch for 35 to 45 mph gusts late in the morning into the afternoon; a wind advisory is in effect Friday. A dry cold front passes through overnight and the wind will die down. Saturday may be the pick day of the weekend, mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Sunday will be warmer, into the 70s, but we'll see increasing clouds, and the wind will pick up again. Showers and storms develop Sunday night with a rain/snow mix possible Monday and a big chill early next week!