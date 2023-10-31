A Hard Freeze Tonight

Most of central Kentucky had lows this morning in the 20s, which ends the need for additional freeze warnings. However, the east and southeast did not, so we'll have one more night of Freeze Warnings in these counties.

It will be a hard freeze area-wide tonight with lows tomorrow morning bottoming out in the low and mid-20s. The hard freeze, defined as 28 degrees or colder, really ends the growing season for most everything, and is about a week ahead of schedule. This will make it one of the coldest beginnings to November we've recorded.

These very cold temperatures also mean it's time to do the cold weather preps, and at this point, detaching your hoses from the house is probably the highest priority. Also, make sure if you have outdoor animals that they have warm shelter tonight.

Tomorrow will be more like a mid to late December day with highs just in the low and mid-40s. We'll also see increasing sunshine during the day.

The good news, a warm-up is coming as we'll be into the 60s by the weekend!

