A Hazy Start to Your Father's Day Weekend

Expect more hazy sunshine Friday as that persistent northwest flow pulls in smoke from the Canadian wildfires. We'll end up with slightly cooler highs around 80° but then jump back to the mid 80s Saturday with mostly sunny skies and some lingering haze. The wind shifts and the haze dissipates for Father's Day and the drier trend for the end of the weekend continues. Sunday will end up mostly sunny with isolated showers and storms late and highs in the mid to upper 80s. Active weather and multiple days of rain chances ramp up next week- good news for our ongoing and expanding drought.

