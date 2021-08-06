A Hint of Active Weather this Weekend

We'll see isolated (Friday) to a few (Saturday) showers and t-showers around this weekend. Heat and humidity both rise Sunday and peak early next week, it's about to feel much more like early August around here! Highs will peak in the low 90s Monday and Tuesday before showers and storms fire up closer to the middle of the week.
Posted at 4:04 AM, Aug 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-06 04:04:37-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.