A hot and humid end to the weekend

Happy Sunday! We will see another hot day as highs will reach the lower 90s with feels-like temperatures reaching the upper 90s. There is a chance for a shower or two this morning, but the best chances are coming in the afternoon hours. By the evening, temperatures will fall to the 70s before heating right back to the mid-90s by Monday afternoon. The 90s will stick around until midweek before we finally see some relief, as showers and storms will pass through Wednesday and Thursday. By the end of the work week, highs will be back to the mid-80s.