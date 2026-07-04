A hot and humid Independence Day

Happy Fourth of July! It will be another hot one across the Commonwealth, as highs will reach the lower 90s. A few of us may see a shower or storm this afternoon, but most of us will be dry through the day. Heat indices will be hot again, with values close to 100. Make sure to stay hydrated and take ample breaks if you are outside this afternoon. By the evening's fireworks shows, temperatures will be in the 80s, with a few pop-up showers and storms. Sunday will be hot, with highs near 90, and another round of showers and storms. In fact, much of the workweek will be in the 80s with a daily chance for showers and storms.