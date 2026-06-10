A hot and humid rest of the workweek

Get ready for more heat and humidity as we begin to dry out from yesterday's showers and storms. Tonight, temperatures will stay warm with overnight lows in the lower 70s under a mostly clear sky. Thursday will be our hottest day of the week with highs near 90 and feels-like temperatures reaching the upper 90s. Make sure to drink plenty of water if you plan on being outside on Thursday. Our short dry pattern comes to a close on Friday as a cold front passes through the Commonwealth, bringing a few showers and storms. Thankfully, our humidity will decrease slightly into the weekend, with another chance for storms arriving on Sunday.