A hot and humid weekend

Happy Saturday! It will be a hot one as highs will be near 90 this afternoon with a slight chance for a shower or two. Most of us will be dry, making it a perfect weekend to fire up the grill or enjoy one last weekend at the pool before the school year begins. This evening, our temperatures will fall to the lower 70s. Sunday will be a repeat of Saturday as our temperatures will stay near 90 through the middle of next week, with rain chances increasing by midweek.