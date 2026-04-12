A hot and mostly sunny Sunday

Happy Sunday! It will be a hot, mostly sunny Sunday, with highs in the mid-80s. It will not be humid summer heat like we see in July; it will be dry heat. Strong southeasterly winds will increase fire risk in the area, so take the necessary precautions if you plan to build any fires this afternoon. By the evening, temperatures will slowly drop to the upper 60s as we stay mostly clear into Monday. The workweek will remain hot, with limited rain chances and highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Monday will be our best chance for rain, with scattered showers and storms.