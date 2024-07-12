We're in for a hot and muggy summer weekend with highs in the low to mid 90s and plenty of sunshine. Ideal days for hitting the pool or lake but take it easy and stay hydrated if you're working outside. Friday will end up mostly to partly sunny with isolated afternoon showers and t-showers possible. High pressure stays in control through early next week with stagnant (hot and humid) conditions persisting. Showers, storms and a cool down into the 80s are all in the works toward the middle to end of next week.
A Hot and Muggy Summer Weekend Inbound
More of the Same into Early Next Week
Posted at 3:24 AM, Jul 12, 2024
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.