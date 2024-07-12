A Hot and Muggy Summer Weekend Inbound

We're in for a hot and muggy summer weekend with highs in the low to mid 90s and plenty of sunshine. Ideal days for hitting the pool or lake but take it easy and stay hydrated if you're working outside. Friday will end up mostly to partly sunny with isolated afternoon showers and t-showers possible. High pressure stays in control through early next week with stagnant (hot and humid) conditions persisting. Showers, storms and a cool down into the 80s are all in the works toward the middle to end of next week.