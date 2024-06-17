A Hot and Muggy Week Ahead

Our June heat wave keeps it hot and steamy all week long. Expect highs in the low to mid 90s with the heat index reaching triple digits at times Monday through Saturday. Stay hydrated and don't overdo it outside. While we're not reaching heat advisory criteria at the moment, this is still an extended duration event. Watch for a few showers and t-showers developing in the afternoon Monday with an isolated afternoon chance Tuesday. The summer solstice is this Thursday but we're most certainly getting a jump start on the season.