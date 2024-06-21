A Hot and Muggy Weekend

Watch Now
Posted at 4:11 AM, Jun 21, 2024

Our summer heat wave keeps simmering right on into the weekend. Expect highs in the low to mid 90s, near record highs for some, Friday through Sunday. With muggy air still blanketing the Commonwealth the heat index will max out in the upper 90s to around triple digits. Stay cool and hydrated! A few showers and storms will fire late Sunday, Sunday night but the front sparking them won't cool us down much. We'll still see highs in the low 90s early next week but the humidity will back off a bit. A second, more significant front will bring a better midweek rain chance and cool highs back into the 80s.

