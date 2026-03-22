A hot and summerlike Sunday

Happy Sunday! Get the sandals and shorts sleeves out because today will feel more like a summer day than a March day. Highs will reach the lower to mid-80s under mostly clear skies. We could even break our record of 82 if we reach the mid-80s. By the evening, we will see another strong cold front pass through the Commonwealth, bringing the chance for a few strong to severe storms, with the greatest hazards being large hail and strong wind gusts. Tornadic potential is very low but not zero. Once the front passes, we will return to seasonal highs, with minimal chances of rain until midweek.